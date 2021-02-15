Wells Fargo to invest in Black-owned banks, including two in the Carolinas

Wells Fargo, one of the nation’s biggest banks and one of Charlotte’s biggest employers, will make equity investments in six Black-owned banks, including the Durham-based M&F Bank and the Columbia, S.C.-based Optus Bank.

In March 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic was taking hold, Wells Fargo pledged to invest up to $50 million to help strengthen Black-owned banks, or minority depository institutions (MDIs). Its latest investments were said to be part of that larger pledge.

Why it matters: Referencing a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation study, the San Francisco-based Wells Fargo noted that, from 2001 to 2018, the number of Black-owned MDIs declined by more than half. From a height of more than 100, only about 20 exist now, it said.

“In the ongoing pandemic, communities of color have been disproportionately impacted, and this investment is part of Wells Fargo’s effort to generate a more inclusive recovery,” a Wells Fargo spokesman said in an email to QCity Metro.

Wells Fargo did not indicate how much would be invested in the six banks.