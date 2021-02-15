Sponsored by:

Online learning has become a reality for most students during the COVID-19 Pandemic. While online learning offers flexibility and convenience, it can offer different challenges than traditional classroom learning. Set yourself up for success by following these five tips.

Develop a Schedule

Commit to making your online coursework part of your weekly routine. Designate specific hours to study and complete assignments. Set Specific Goals

Create daily goals and set reminders for yourself to complete tasks within specific windows of time. Get Connected

Interact with your instructors, classmates, and peers virtually — this will help keep you accountable and engaged. Create a Designated Study Space

Set up a designated workspace to help you establish a routine, keep you organized, and boost your productivity. Stay healthy

Allow time for the things you enjoy doing that benefit your mental and physical health.

Central Piedmont Community College offers thousands of online courses and a number of fully online degree and non-degree programs. Learn more about Central Piedmont’s online learning options.