Online learning has become a reality for most students during the COVID-19 Pandemic. While online learning offers flexibility and convenience, it can offer different challenges than traditional classroom learning. Set yourself up for success by following these five tips.
- Develop a Schedule
Commit to making your online coursework part of your weekly routine. Designate specific hours to study and complete assignments.
- Set Specific Goals
Create daily goals and set reminders for yourself to complete tasks within specific windows of time.
- Get Connected
Interact with your instructors, classmates, and peers virtually — this will help keep you accountable and engaged.
- Create a Designated Study Space
Set up a designated workspace to help you establish a routine, keep you organized, and boost your productivity.
- Stay healthy
Allow time for the things you enjoy doing that benefit your mental and physical health.
