Police arrest man suspected in 2 sexual assaults

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man Friday and charged him with sexually assaulting two women — one in 2018 and another in 2019.

The first assault began in the 200 block of North Caldwell Street in uptown Charlotte. The woman, 33, told detectives she was walking home around 5:40 a.m. when a man abducted and sexually assaulted her.

More than seven months later, a 23-year-old woman told detectives she was near the 700 block of Chipley Avenue in southeast Charlotte when a man with a gun abducted then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was arrested Friday based on DNA evidence, according to a CMPD spokesman. The suspect’s DNA initially was tested in 1999, according to the department. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a QCity Metro email seeking an explanation of the delay in arresting the suspect.

The man was charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and kidnapping.