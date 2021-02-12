City officials look to reduce violent crime though collaboration with Atrium Health

Declaring that violent crime in Charlotte is a public health concern, the city has signed an agreement with Atrium Health to tackle the problem where it’s often most apparent: in Atrium’s hospitals. Under the arrangement, Atrium will deploy violence intervention specialists to work with victims who enter its emergency department. Statistics show that victims of violence who are treated at hospitals often are re-victimized later on, or they later become perpetrators of violence, Dr. David Jacobs, director of trauma services at Atrium, said during a press briefing Wednesday, where he outlined Atrium’s collaboration with the city. Jacobs said the odds that an Atrium patient who is a victim of violence will someday be re-victimized are about 1 in 4, based on Atrium’s data. The city’s collaboration with Atrium is designed to interrupt that pattern by connecting victims with a range of social services.

Why it matters: Violent crime in Charlotte rose 16% last year. Spikes in homicides and domestic violence were especially notable. The city ended 2020 with 121 illegal killings, one of the highest totals on record. About 79% of those homicide victims were Black, according to preliminary numbers released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) as of Dec. 24, 2020. Not just a policing problem The city’s collaboration with Atrium is an acknowledgment that violent crime in Charlotte is more than just a law-enforcement concern, officials said Wednesday. Speaking to reporters at the same press briefing, Mayor Vi Lyles called violent crime a “community crisis.” “There have been far too many instances of violence in our city,” she said, “and we are fully invested in finding a way to resolve this problem. We know that we have to do something. We have no other option.” Atrium’s intervention specialists — one will be on call 24/7, Jacobs said — will assess each victim’s needs, then work with the patient to arrange for social services that might include counseling, gang de-involvement, tattoo removal, help with education, job training or legal assistance.