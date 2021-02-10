Police investigate Tuesday shooting that left man dead

CMPD is investigating a fatal shooting in east Charlotte that happened late Tuesday.

The authorities withheld the victim’s name but said he died in the 1200 block of Kelston Place, just north of Albemarle Road. The shooting was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.

In a separate case, detectives arrested a 22-year-old man on a murder warrant relating to a killing that happened in February 2019. The suspect was arrested at the Mecklenburg jail, where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

The victim, Tyshawn Izayiah Rodney Levar Boyd, 23, was found in the 1200 block of West Sugar Creek Road with a fatal gunshot wound.Anyone with information about an unsolved case should call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.