Community Link seeks volunteers for free tax prep program

Community Link is recruiting volunteers to help low- to moderate-income residents file their tax returns.

Each year, the nonprofit trains volunteers to provide free tax help and filing services through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Typically, eligible residents earn less than $57,000, have disabilities and/or speak limited English.

This year’s tax filing season begins Feb. 12.

Interested volunteers should email vita@communitylinknc.org for more information.