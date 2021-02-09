North Carolina marks 10,000 Covid-19 deaths

Covid-19 deaths in North Carolina surpassed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday, state health officials reported. In addition, the state also surpassed 800,000 total case of the disease, which is cause by the new coronavirus.

“Together we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic,” state health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement. “Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community.”

As of late Tuesday, the state was reporting 10,046 deaths caused by Covid-19. Mecklenburg County, with 795 deaths, led all counties, followed by Wake with 496 deaths.

Cohen said the state continues to see “very high levels” of Covid-19 spread. At least 2,374 people infected with the disease were in North Carolina hospitals, and the state reported that 9.3% of Covid-19 tests administered came back confirming an infection.

As of Tuesday, more than 942,000 people had received a first dose of vaccine in North Carolina. About 14% of those who had gotten a first dose identified as black, compared to 79% who identified as White.