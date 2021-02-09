Links chapter accepting scholarship applications

The Crown Jewels Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is giving away four college scholarships.

Applications are open to Black high school seniors currently enrolled in Mecklenburg County.

This four scholarship opportunities are:

The Crown Jewels Scholar – a $20,000 recurring award payable at $5,000/year

The Mardi Gras “Royalty” Scholar – a one-time minimum $5,000 award

The Mardi Gras HBCU “Royalty” Scholar – a one-time minimum $5,000 award for a student who will enroll in an HBCU.

The Links Scholar – a one-time $3,000 award

Applications must be submitted online on or before March 01, 2021.

Visit their website for additional information.