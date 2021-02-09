After nearly closing, the West End Fresh Seafood Market keeps its doors open

On a recent chilly Friday afternoon, Bernetta Powell hopped out of her car and hurriedly walked into the West End Fresh Seafood Market. She threw on her work hat and headed behind the counter, ready to ring up customers. It was a busy day at the seafood market. Powell’s husband, Clarence, stood behind another counter, pulling fresh pieces of fish off ice and piling them on a tray before weighing them on a scale. Customers trickled in and he took their orders while his wife passed them out. Some people walked out with personal to-go plates and others left with big, aluminum pans full of fried fish. It’s all a big change from last spring, summer, and even the fall. “You see how many cars are there now?” Powell asked. “You wouldn’t see that then. You will see a car once every blue moon. It was deserted around here.” At West End Seafood, customers can purchase raw fish or have it cooked in the store. Photo: Gracyn Doctor | WFAE There are always times where business is slow in the food industry, and Powell has a saying that gets her through: “If you can January it, you can February it. And if you can February it, you may be able to March,” she said.

But there was no “marching” last year with stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus going into place during that very month. Powell began to worry. No one was coming in to buy fish. Bills began to pile up. So, Powell decided she would close the store and find a job until things picked up. “I was thinking, ‘This gonna be a temporary close,’” she said. “We’re going to get back up. I’m gonna go find something, somewhere to make some money to pay off some of these bills I owe, these utilities I owe.” That feeling was short-lived. She says she noticed the rows of empty shelves in the Food Lion across the street. She prayed and decided to stay open but with reduced hours, just opening the doors from Wednesday to Saturday. This allowed her time to clean and sanitize the store. During this time, she also hosted food drives to serve neighborhood kids and parents who were home and may have been struggling to buy food. Slowly, customers started coming back. But it still wasn’t enough to keep West End Fresh Seafood Market afloat. As the summer months rolled on, business began to slow again. Organizations that buy seafood from her every year began cancelling big orders.