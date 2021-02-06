Will Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs or Tom Brady’s Buccaneers win in Tampa

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and our Kid Correspondent, Bryson Best, couldn’t be more excited.

Last year he predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LIV, and QCity Metro editor Glenn Burkins called it a lucky guess.

Well, Bryson, also known as The Kid Knows Sports, is back this year with his annual Super Bowl LV prediction Youtube episode. Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bring the Lombardi Trophy home for the second straight year, or will Tom Brady lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the franchise’s second title? And will Bryson’s prediction be correct for the second year in a row?

Time will tell. In the meantime, click below to watch his latest episode.