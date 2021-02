Last week 85 percent of quiz takers knew that 143 people applied to fill the open City Council seat, only 51 percent knew that Atrium Health was responsible for the initiative to get Covid vaccinations into minority communities.

This week was a busy one for the Queen City. Did you keep up?

1. Business

Big Prime Hauling company is Black-owned and will now be able to triple its number of trucks and employees since The owner recently won the lottery Bright Hope Capital invested in them They just got Target as a client They merged with a larger trucking company

2. People

Black milleannial, Ciara Imani May, started a company to manufacture this product to be extracted from banana fiber, free from harmful chemicals and compostable. Braiding hair Scalp oil Deep conditioner Hair rollers

3. Health

Black & Brown populations have a higher vulnerability to death & hospitalization from Covid-19. Because of this, expert immunologist Dr. Barney Graham suggested the following to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Create a vaccination station just for minorities Tighter social distancing restrictions Ensuring an equal ratio of races getting the vaccine Prioritizing Black & Brown populations for vaccination

4. Instagram

February 1 was the 61st anniversary of this civil rights event that happened in North Carolina. The start of the "Freedom Rides" Freedom Rallies in Williamston, NC The Greensboro Sit-In The Durham Royal Ice Cream Sit-In

5. Culture

With their new exhibition "Lift Every Voice" that tells the story of Charlotte's response to the nationwide outcry in 2020 against police killings, this museum will reopen with free admission. Harvey B. Gantt Center Levine Museum of the New South African American Museum of History & Culture in Gastonia The Charlotte Museum of History

