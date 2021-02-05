Gantt Center reopens with new exhibitions and free admission

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will reopen Saturday, February 6, and will offer free admission until March 13.

The Gantt Center closed on January 13 in response to a Mecklenburg County Covid-19 directive.

The center will offer free admission through a collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Foundation for the Carolinas and local artist collectives.

The Gantt Center is featuring a new exhibition, “Lift Every Voice,” which uses installations, photography and video to tell the story of Charlotte’s response to the nationwide outcry against police killings over the summer of 2020.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gantt Center has implemented a timed ticketing system to ensure social distancing. Visitors are required to wear masks and are subject to a temperature check. Officials have placed hand-sanitizing stations throughout the museum.