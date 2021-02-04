Police: Man on CATS bus stabs 2 riders with machete

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were looking for a man suspected of stabbing two people with a machete while riding a Charlotte Area Transit System bus on Wednesday.

CMPD released a photo of the man and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The incident was reported around 3:32 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 7th St. According to CMPD, the man was riding the bus when he pulled out a machete and stabbed two people. He was wearing a face covering.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and were expected to recover from their injuries. The suspect was last seen walking on 7th street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.