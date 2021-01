Last week, 97 percent of quiz takers knew grocery store workers are not yet eligible for the Covid vaccine. Only 34 percent knew that Michelle Obama’s inauguration outfit was designed by a native of Ridgeway, SC — only an hour from Charlotte.

This week was a busy one for the Queen City. Did you keep up?

1. Health

To remove barriers surrounding Covid vaccinations in minority neighborhoods, __ kicked off their "Community Immunity For All" campaign. They vaccinated 299 people at their first event Novant Health Mecklenburg County Public Health Atrium Health Matthews Medical Center

2. Politics

After George Floyd's murder, Gov. Cooper established a task force that submitted 125 policy recommendations in December. We interviewed task force co-chair Attorney General Stein about next steps. What is this task force addressing? Racism in NC Jails Racial disparities in NC's criminal justice system Lack of diversity in NC's police force Racial bias in state laws

3. Minimum Wage

NC Congresswoman, Alma Adams supports the $15 federal minimum wage bill. Studies show that if it passes it would benefit __ percent of Black workers nationally. 31% 10% 50% 88%

4. Business

Licensed Black architects represent just 2% of the industry. ATCP Properties asked for Black architects/designers to help in the development phase of this property. 24 applied and four won this week. Northlake Mall The Shoppes at University Place Plans for Charlotte's Central Park Camp North End

5. Newsletter

143 Mecklenburg residents applied, 106 were determined eligible, and 68 will speak publicly for the first time on Friday. What position are they applying for? A CMS board member seat A city council seat Mayor Vi Lyles' secretary position The Hornet's diversity & community outreach position

