Crime report: Police investigating car crash find driver was fatally shot

CMPD did not immediately release the victim’s name.

The driver, shot several times, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. Thursday, CMPD officers were sent to investigate a single-car crash on Arrowood Road near Interstate 77. When they got there, they found a black Mercedes sedan on the side of the roadway.

What looked like a routine car crash in southwest Charlotte quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

CMPD homicide detectives charged a 22-year-old man with killing 20-year-old Jyasin Kasion Dearmon.

Dearmon died Tuesday after he was shot in the 900 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. A second person was shot but survived.

The suspect was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop, where he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. After questioning the suspect further, he also was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and murder.

A 33-year-old woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of 54-year-old David Norman Mercurius.

On Friday, Jan. 22, Mercurius had stopped in the 9300 block of Brookshire Boulevard to change the left rear tire on his 2007 Dodge Nitro when he was struck by a dark red Kia sedan that was traveling north on Brookshire. The Kia did not stop and was last seen exiting onto the outer loop of Interstate 485.

Witnesses told the police that the Kia was being driven erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, just prior to striking Mercurius. CMPD released a photo of the car that was taken by a traffic camera.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run.

Jonathan Robinson, 33, died Tuesday after he was shot near the 7500 block of Creekridge Road in southeast Charlotte.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. When the police got there, they found “evidence of a shooting” but no victim or suspect.

A short time later, CMPD learned that two people had checked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Robinson later died; the second was treated and later released.

The 39-year-old man who survived the shooting was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and shooting into an occupied dwelling. According to CMPD, detectives are not looking for additional suspects.

A man suspected of stealing from a convenience store was taken to a hospital Wednesday after he scuffled with CMPD officers.

According to the department, the man had “minor abrasions to his face” and reported difficulty breathing. He was treated and released.

CMPD said the man was suspected of stealing property from a Circle K store in the 700 block of North Graham Street. According to a CMPD report, when officers attempted to arrest the man, he “became uncooperative and began resisting arrest.”

The police charged the man with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and resisting arrest.

