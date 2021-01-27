Rep. Alma Adams, Democrats unveil $15 federal minimum wage bill

A bill to raise the federal minimum wage is back on the table.

North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams was among the coalition of Democrat lawmakers on Tuesday who reintroduced a bill that would raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Why it matters: The current $7.25 federal minimum wage is below the living wage necessary in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It’s been 12 years since Congress last increased the federal minimum wage — the longest stretch since 1938.

To get to $15 an hour, the “Raise the Wage” Act proposes a plan to gradually increase the federal minimum wage every year through 2025.

After that, the minimum wage would be indexed to median wage growth. In doing so, the move guarantees that wages would keep up with inflation without needing new legislation, according to CNN.