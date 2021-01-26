Krista Terrell named acting president of Arts & Science Council

Krista Terrell, a public relations professional who has spent nearly two decades with the Arts & Science Council (ASC), has been named acting president of the organization.

Former ASC President Jeep Bryant announced his resignation on January 13.

Terrell, a native of Augusta, Ga., and a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, most recently was ASC’s vice president of marketing and communications. She will serve as acting president until the ASC board names an interim president, the organization said in its announcement Tuesday.

“Krista is a respected and known leader in the community and in the cultural sector. Her experience and leadership are needed during this transition,” ASC Board Chair Susan Patterson said in a statement.

Patterson said the move will “ensure ASC’s work to support the cultural sector continues to move forward at this critical time as we determine a long-term plan.”