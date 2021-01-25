Introducing ‘Portraits of Perseverance,’ a look at how the Covid-19 crisis is affecting local lives

It’s no secret that Covid-19 has been especially cruel. In my own circle, the disease has killed a close friend, two family members and at least one person who attends my church. Dozens of others I know have been infected, some seriously.

From the very beginning of this horrible pandemic, we at QCity Metro have tried to provide our readers with the information they’ve needed to make smart decisions and stay healthy.

Now, starting this week, we pause to look back.

In March, Mecklenburg County will mark a full year since the first case of coronavirus (Covid-19) was confirmed here. Since then, at least 721 of our friends and neighbors have died, and nearly 80,000 have been infected.

Black and Brown communities, here and around the world, have been hit especially hard.