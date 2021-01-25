Atrium Health launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Black and minority communities

To remove barriers and ease hesitancy surrounding Covid-19 vaccinations in Black and minority neighborhoods, Atrium Health last week kicked off a campaign it’s calling “Community Immunity For All.”

Working with churches and community groups, the campaign will include drive-thru and walk-up vaccination events. It’s first such event was held Thursday at First Baptist Church-West, where appointments were not required.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Black and Hispanic people are 2.8 times more likely to die from Covid-19 versus other races. The CDC also reports that Black people are 1.4 times, and Hispanic people are 1.7 times, more likely to contract Covid-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

“We have all witnessed firsthand the suffering that has occurred in vulnerable communities that don’t have access to life-saving care. And our message is quite simple and clear – we see you, and we are here for you,” Eugene A. Woods, Atrium Health’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Atrium Health vaccinated 299 people during the six-hour event at First Baptist Church-West, Kinneil Coltman, a senior vice president and chief community and external affairs officer at Atrium Health, told reporters on Friday.