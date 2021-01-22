Weekend News Quiz Jan. 22

Last week 92% of quiz takers knew that CMS decided to continue remote learning until mid- February, only 43% of you knew that two townhomes will be added to Historic West End by 2022.

This week was a busy one for the Queen City. Did you keep up?

1. Instagram

Michelle Obama's show-stopping inauguration outfit was designed by Sergio Hudson, a native of which South Carolina town? Myrtle Beach Rock Hill Ridgeway Charleston

2. Covid-19

Under North Carolina's protocol, which group below is not yet eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine? Long-term care staff & residents Grocery store workers People ages 65 and older Healthcare workers with in-person patient contact

3. QCity Biz

After losing nearly $40 million because of Covid-19, this organization hired Omoiye Kinney as VP of marketing in hopes of boosting its revenue. Charlotte Douglas International Airport AMC Theaters Carowinds YMCA of Greater Charlotte

4. HBCU

North Carolina A&T State University got a $5.5 million gift to help prepare students for careers in STEM and education. What company donated the money? Corning Inc. IBM Citi Bank Pfizer

5. Minority Business

Which organization below announced the launch of its Innovation Summit, an initiative to support minority-owned businesses? Target Charlotte Hornets Foundation Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

Name First Last

Email

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.