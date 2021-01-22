Charlotte YMCA hires new exec; Supportive Housing Communities CEO resigns

YMCA of Greater Charlotte hired Omoiye Kinney to fill the nonprofit’s newly created senior vice president of marketing and technology position. She began on Jan. 18.

The creation of the position comes as more than half of the Y’s members have either canceled or frozen their memberships during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a revenue loss of nearly $40 million, Cesar Silva, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a press release.

“Our Y has been tremendously impacted by the pandemic,” Silva said.

To find more members, and bring existing members back to the Y’s facilities and programming, Kinney will create digital marketing and product strategies — including the Virtual Y.

Additionally, Kinney will provide leadership, vision and direction to marketing, information technology and consumer insights and analytics. She will also focus on ensuring the Y’s information technology is solid, work closely with technology providers and launch new digital products.