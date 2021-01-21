Vaccination updates: What you need to know in Charlotte-Mecklenburg

The Mecklenburg County Health Department and local health providers continue to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations in the Queen City. But who can get the vaccinations, where can they go to get them?

Atrium Health, Novant Health, and the county health department are vaccinating:

People ages 65 and older

Healthcare workers with in-person patient contact

Long-term care staff and residents

Atrium Health

First Baptist Church-West (1801 Oaklawn Ave.) is hosting a vaccination event on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is a drive-thru and walk-up event. No appointments or identification needed.

Charlotte Motor Speedway (5555 Concord Parkway S.) is hosting a vaccination event from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is an appointment-only drive-thru event that is a part of Atrium Health’s public-private partnership with Honeywell, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the Cabarrus Health Alliance. The partners hope to vaccinate 1 million people by the Fourth of July, according to a statement from the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health. Although all appointments are full for this event, county Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Bank of America Stadium is expected to host a three-day event at the end of January.

Others who are eligible to get vaccinated will have to log into MyAtriumHealth and schedule an appointment, or call 704-468-8888 and select Option 1 and then Option 2.

This week, Atrium Health announced that they have made 100,000 vaccination appointments so far.

To learn more about getting vaccinated by Atrium Health, check out their FAQ.

Novant Health

Novant Health is opening up two mass vaccination sites in Charlotte. Novant is working with the Charlotte Hornets to make one of those sites the Spectrum Center in uptown.

Current Novant Health patients can get vaccinated by appointment only. People can also call 855-648-2248 for scheduling assistance.

Dr. David Priest, a infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, said during a media briefing Tuesday that this week they have just 5,325 first doses and 2,925 second doses. He also said, as of Tuesday, all appointments are booked.

To learn more about getting vaccinated by Novant Health, check out their FAQ.

Mecklenburg County Health Department