Vaccination updates: What you need to know in Charlotte-Mecklenburg

The Mecklenburg County Health Department and local health providers continue to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations in the Queen City. But who can get the vaccinations, where can they go to get them?
Atrium Health, Novant Health, and the county health department are vaccinating:
- People ages 65 and older
- Healthcare workers with in-person patient contact
- Long-term care staff and residents
Atrium Health
- First Baptist Church-West (1801 Oaklawn Ave.) is hosting a vaccination event on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is a drive-thru and walk-up event. No appointments or identification needed.
- Charlotte Motor Speedway (5555 Concord Parkway S.) is hosting a vaccination event from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is an appointment-only drive-thru event that is a part of Atrium Health’s public-private partnership with Honeywell, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the Cabarrus Health Alliance. The partners hope to vaccinate 1 million people by the Fourth of July, according to a statement from the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health. Although all appointments are full for this event, county Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Bank of America Stadium is expected to host a three-day event at the end of January.
- Others who are eligible to get vaccinated will have to log into MyAtriumHealth and schedule an appointment, or call 704-468-8888 and select Option 1 and then Option 2.
- This week, Atrium Health announced that they have made 100,000 vaccination appointments so far.
- To learn more about getting vaccinated by Atrium Health, check out their FAQ.
Novant Health
- Novant Health is opening up two mass vaccination sites in Charlotte. Novant is working with the Charlotte Hornets to make one of those sites the Spectrum Center in uptown.
- Current Novant Health patients can get vaccinated by appointment only. People can also call 855-648-2248 for scheduling assistance.
- Dr. David Priest, a infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, said during a media briefing Tuesday that this week they have just 5,325 first doses and 2,925 second doses. He also said, as of Tuesday, all appointments are booked.
- To learn more about getting vaccinated by Novant Health, check out their FAQ.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
- Bojangles’ Coliseum (2700 E Independence Blvd) is the main clinic for the county and vaccinations are appointment-only. Those getting vaccinated can enter from Briar Creek Road (exit 244 off East Independence Blvd) and park in sections 10-15 for nearest access.
- February vaccination appointments can be scheduled at 8:30 a.m. today.
- StarMed partnered with the county and will help distribute second doses of Covid-19 vaccine outside of Bojangles’ Coliseum beginning Monday. These vaccinations are also appointment-only.
- Harris said at the press briefing Tuesday that the county is still learning week-to-week how much vaccine they will administer and how many appointments they will allow because of the number of doses available. She said the county plans on making 1,500 appointments available each week, and then as more vaccine becomes available, they will open up additional appointments.
- To learn more about getting vaccinated by the county, check out their FAQ.
General information about getting vaccinated
- You do not have to be a resident of Mecklenburg County to get vaccinated in Mecklenburg County. Harris said during a press briefing Tuesday that there aren’t really any jurisdictions when it comes to where a person can get vaccinated because it’s a federal program with a federal vaccine.
- Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is free and doesn’t require medical insurance. Harris said at a press briefing last week that health providers may ask for medical insurance so they can better keep track of patient medical records and available doses of vaccines.
- Covid vaccinations are given in two shots that are injected a few weeks apart.
- People have the option to either take Moderna’s or Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective and the Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 illness in people who received two doses and had no previous history of getting the virus.
- Frontline essential workers (Group 3) and adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness (Group 4) are next in line to get the vaccine in North Carolina. Everyone will be able to get the vaccine once the first four groups are vaccinated.
QCity Metro will update this story as more information becomes available.
