Charlotte Hornets pitch competition targets minority-owned businesses with $15K prize

Hornets Sports & Entertainment is accepting applications for its Innovation Summit, a new initiative to support minority-owned businesses. The summit is part of the organization’s social justice platform, which launched Monday to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Businesses with at least 51% minority ownership can submit an application and one-minute video pitch for a chance to earn a $15,000 investment from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. Submission deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 2. Apply here.

The new website spotlights various initiatives related to economic mobility, racial equity and voting. Officials said the summit is one way to support economic empowerment in underserved communities.

Betsy Mack, the foundation’s executive director, said social justice and economic mobility have been areas of focus for the Hornets organization since 2016. Conversations began that year, she said, after the killing of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, followed by the release of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force report in March 2017.

“With those two events, we really started to focus on our involvement and where we wanted to plug in,” Mack said.