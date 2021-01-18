N.C. A&T University gets $5.5 million gift from Corning Inc.

The donations keep coming for North Carolina A&T State University.

Less than a month after getting a $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the nation’s largest HBCU this week announced a $5.5 million gift from Corning Inc.

The money will be used to “prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and education,” the school said on its website.

The donation signals the start of a five-year partnership between the school and Corning.

More specifically, Corning’s donation will: