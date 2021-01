Last week, 75% of quiz takers knew that Mecklenburg County’s first Black public health nurse had passed away, only 50% of you knew that University City will be getting a new regional library.

This week was a busy one for the Queen City. Did you keep up?

1. QCity Biz

Popular Black-owned barbershop, No Grease, Inc. expanded into ___ this week, launching their new brand Knights of the Razor. University City Charlotte Premium Outlets SouthPark Mall Matthews

2. News & Buzz

A report this week showed that Black homes in Charlotte are valued at __ ___ the city's average home. 20% above 15.6% below 3% below 10.5% above

3. Historic West End

Two ___ will be added to Historic West End by 2022, making some residents fear of gentrification while others embrace the changes. Publix grocery stores Breweries Luxury apartments Townhomes

4. Covid-19

After the county issued a three-week Covid-19 directive to stay home, the CMS school board decided to: Continue remote learning for the rest of the school year Only allow in-person learning for classes with 10 or less Continue remote learning until mid-February Not start school until March

5. Instagram

To help curb community spread of Covid-19, this business announced it will closed down until Feb. 2 The Mint Museuem Mecklenburg Planet Fitness locations Northlake Mall Wells Fargo

