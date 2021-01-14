7 Charlotte-area celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Monday, the museum will host a full day of virtual programming that includes virtual tours, musical performances, hands-on art and panel discussions.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will celebrate each day of the holiday weekend with its MLK film series featuring virtual screenings of “I am MLK Jr.,” “Children’s March” and “The Dream Revisited.”

Events celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will look different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Below, we’ve gathered a list of virtual and outdoor celebrations in honor of the holiday.

Stuff the Bus Food Collection and Fish Fry

Saturday, Jan. 16

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It’s a drive-thru Day of Service on the campus of Barber-Scotia College in Concord. Community partners are collecting non-perishable food items to benefit Cooperative Christian Ministry of Cabarrus County.

More details here.

YMCA MLK Holiday Celebration

Monday, Jan. 18

9 – 10 a.m.

This year’s program features Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Local community leaders join the civil rights activist for a virtual discussion on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

The annual celebration benefits the McCrorey YMCA, the branch established in 1936 to serve Charlotte’s Black community.

More details here.

Building the village: A conversation on the importance of fatherhood

Monday, Jan. 18

10 a.m.

My Brother’s Keeper Charlotte-Mecklenburg hosts this online conversation with fathers of color connecting King’s legacy and fatherhood’s ability to shift generational narratives.

More details here.

iDREAM Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. – Noon

Join organizers at the Emmett Scott Recreation Center in Rock Hill for several community service opportunities. iDREAM honors King’s legacy by educating kids on the history of marching and the Civil Rights Movement.

More details here.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration

Monday, Jan. 18

7 p.m.

Although the City of Charlotte won’t host its annual MLK parade, viewers can watch highlights from past parades during the celebration program airing on WSOC-TV.

More details here.

Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge

Monday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Feb. 15

United Way of Central Carolinas is hosting the three-week, self-guided challenge to address how inequity and racism affect our lives and communities. Participants will receive an email each weekday with a selection of readings, videos, podcasts and ways to take action.

On Feb. 23, United Way will close out the campaign with a racial equity town hall. Eddie Moore, Jr., the racial justice educator who co-created the challenge, will serve as the keynote speaker during the virtual event.

More details here.