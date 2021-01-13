Covid-19 spreading at ‘exponential rate,’ county health officials say

A version of this article was published first in our Morning Brew Newsletter. Subscribe to stay Charlotte Smart.

Covid-19 in Mecklenburg County is spreading at an “exponential rate,” say Public Health officials

How bad is it? From September 2020 to mid-February 2021, confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county have increased from about 100 per day to a current average of 900 per day. Covid-19 is caused by the coronavirus.

“The exponential growth in the number of COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations and related deaths require immediate action on the part of every member of our community,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday in a statement.

To slow the spread, her office issued a three-week “directive” that instructed county residents to take several “immediate actions.