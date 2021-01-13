Covid-19 spreading at ‘exponential rate,’ county health officials say

A version of this article was published first in our Morning Brew Newsletter. Subscribe to stay Charlotte Smart.
Covid-19 in Mecklenburg County is spreading at an “exponential rate,” say Public Health officials
How bad is it? From September 2020 to mid-February 2021, confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county have increased from about 100 per day to a current average of 900 per day. Covid-19 is caused by the coronavirus.
“The exponential growth in the number of COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations and related deaths require immediate action on the part of every member of our community,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday in a statement.
To slow the spread, her office issued a three-week “directive” that instructed county residents to take several “immediate actions.
Among them:
- Leave home only for essential activities .
- Remain at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Avoid gathering with individuals you don’t live with.
- Avoid nonessential travel
- Quarantine and get tested if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms.
- Wear a cloth face covering, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.
The directive was set to expire on Feb. 2. During a press briefing Wednesday, Harris said her office will analyze the county’s Covid-19 data before deciding whether to extent the directive.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to discuss whether to extend virtual learning through January 19.
Read the county’s full announcement concerning the directive.
