2 residential projects planned for Historic West End

A Charlotte developer will break ground this month on two residential projects in Historic West End, one of Charlotte most rapidly changing neighborhoods.

When combined, the two projects announced by Beauxwright, LLC, will add 209 townhomes to areas within walking distance of Johnson C. Smith University and the CATS streetcar extension.

Why it matters: After decades of neglect, Historic West End is experiencing a renaissance. In addition to the streetcar extension, the city of Charlotte has started building Five Points Plaza, a $5.5 million outdoor space that will include seating, public art and a small amphitheater. Nextdoor to the plaza, Sankofa Partners LLC is renovating a commercial building that will bring new retail to the historically black community.

With so much new development coming in the area, commonly know as the Beatties Ford Road corridor, some residents have expressed concern that long-term families are being priced out of their homes as tax values rise.

Beauxwright said townhomes in its two projects will be priced in the high $300,000s.