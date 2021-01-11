James “Smuggie” Mitchell will resign from Charlotte City Council

James “Smuggie” Mitchell Jr. is resigning from the Charlotte City Council on Monday, ending his third-term as an at-large council member.

Mitchell was introduced last week as the new president and part-owner of R.J. Leeper Construction, which was recently acquired by Bright Hope Capital LLC. Media reports raised questions about conflict of interest since the city has several contracts with R.J. Leeper.

“Stepping away from City Council is an incredibly tough decision for me because serving the citizens of Charlotte over parts of four decades has been one of my greatest joys and privileges,” Mitchell said in the press release Monday morning. “But doing so will allow me to focus fully on growing R.J. Leeper as a vehicle for creating opportunity in our community, especially for people of color.”

Mitchell, a Charlotte native, won the at-large seat in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. Previously, he served as District 2 representative from 1993 to 2013.

During his time on the council, Mitchell worked to create job opportunities, advocated for economic development and supported numerous neighborhood improvement projects — including the naming of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in 2018 and the Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection improvement project in 2015.