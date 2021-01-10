Paycheck Protection Program reopens. Here’s what small-business owners should know.

A third round of the Paycheck Protection Program will prioritize minority-owned businesses and the community lenders that serve them. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the program will reopen with a staggered approach, beginning Jan. 11 and continuing through March 31.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid relief package with $284 billion earmarked for forgivable PPP funding. Community financial institutions (CFIs), those with $1 billion or less in average total assets, will have exclusive access to the PPP loan portal for at least the first two days. These lenders typically focus on businesses that historically have been ignored by larger financial institutions.

CFIs can start submitting loan applications for first-time (“first draw”) borrowers on Jan. 11, according to SBA guidelines. Customers seeking second loans through these institutions can begin applying on Wednesday. The program will expand to all participating lenders throughout the week.

Why it matters: Earlier rounds of the program relied heavily on traditional banks to deploy PPP loans. The first two rounds, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8, distributed more than 5.2 million loans totaling $525 billion.

Many Black business owners struggled to find banks willing to accept their applications because fewer Black businesses had a relationship with them. Data analyzed by the Associated Press revealed that minority business owners who did receive PPP loans waited months, while a larger number of White business owners accessed loans earlier in the program.