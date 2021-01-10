Brigida Mack leaves ‘Good Day Charlotte’

Veteran local news anchor Brigida Mack signed off for the last time as a member of the Good Day Charlotte morning newscast. The Charlotte native shared last week that Friday was her last day on WJZY. It was a relatively short assignment, as she joined the station in January 2019.
Mack’s award-winning journalism career spans nearly 20 years. Prior to Good Day Charlotte, she spent a decade at WBTV. Mack engaged with viewers through series like “Passing on 3” and introduced us to her mother on her weekly parenting segment, “Ask Mama Mack,” along with Delano Little. Mack connected with Charlotte on a more personal level through her health fitness journey movement TeamNOsugar.
“It was just the right decision,” said Mack. “The last two years have been a case study in not letting fear paralyze you. My faith is my bedrock of who I am. I am not worried about my next chapter because I know the author.”
Reflecting on her faith leap from a successful run at WBTV in 2019, she is grateful because it helped her grow – especially during the unique circumstances the pandemic presented.
“I received an incredibly warm welcome when I joined ‘Good Day Charlotte.’ People always want to search for any drama or negativity – there was never anything like that. It was just a wonderful opportunity. It’s just time for the next step.”
Mack would not disclose her next professional move or whether she will stay in her hometown long term. She did say, however, that we haven’t seen the last of her.
“In the short term, I am looking forward to sleeping through the night again,” she said. “That 1:45 a.m. alarm is early and incredibly jarring. To be able to sleep through the night again will be nice.”
Mack is a graduate of Myers Park High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism.
Anywhere Brigida goes we go with her. She’s sunshine on a rainy day anytime she appears. We Love her and all that she brings to us! We truly regret seeing her depart but we already know the Best is Yet to come!! Your company was blessed to have her in your midst!! Now we patiently await until we see her blessing the masses once again!!❤️
You will certainly be missed Brigida! I look forward to your continued inspirational messages! God Bless!
Congratulations on taking a leap of faith and following your dream. Your lovely smile and glow will be missed. Now go get your future!!!