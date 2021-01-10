Brigida Mack leaves ‘Good Day Charlotte’

Veteran local news anchor Brigida Mack signed off for the last time as a member of the Good Day Charlotte morning newscast. The Charlotte native shared last week that Friday was her last day on WJZY. It was a relatively short assignment, as she joined the station in January 2019.

Mack’s award-winning journalism career spans nearly 20 years. Prior to Good Day Charlotte, she spent a decade at WBTV. Mack engaged with viewers through series like “Passing on 3” and introduced us to her mother on her weekly parenting segment, “Ask Mama Mack,” along with Delano Little. Mack connected with Charlotte on a more personal level through her health fitness journey movement TeamNOsugar.

“It was just the right decision,” said Mack. “The last two years have been a case study in not letting fear paralyze you. My faith is my bedrock of who I am. I am not worried about my next chapter because I know the author.”

Reflecting on her faith leap from a successful run at WBTV in 2019, she is grateful because it helped her grow – especially during the unique circumstances the pandemic presented.

“I received an incredibly warm welcome when I joined ‘Good Day Charlotte.’ People always want to search for any drama or negativity – there was never anything like that. It was just a wonderful opportunity. It’s just time for the next step.”