1. Business

A new investment firm, Bright Hope Capital, will provide money & expertise to these businesses, as long as they pay employees $15/hour and provide health care & education assistance. Gyms Ethnic restaurants Black- and Hispanic- owned businesses Kid afterschool/camp programs

2. Around Town

Home to 160k people and a large middle class Black community, this neighborhood needs a new home for its: University City; Library South End; Post Office Uptown; Food Hall Ballantyne; Golf Course

3. QCity Biz

Entrepreneur Clarence Boston once owned three businesses in Charlotte, before selling one and moving to Atlanta where he plans to open Georgia's first Black-owned: Skating Rink Book Shop Roofing Company Brewery

4. People

Theresea Elder passed away this week. In 1962 she became Mecklenburg County's first Black ___. Suffering through racism from the people she served, Elder paved the way for desegregation in this field. Police officer Public health nurse Public school bus driver Newspaper reporter

5. Crime

___ increased by 18% in 2020, causing the CMPD to make plans for adult & youth diversion programs to help the number go down. Residential burglaries Vehicle break-ins Illegal homicides Drug arrests

