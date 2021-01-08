Local Black-led nonprofits receive over $70K during Black Philanthropy Month, report reveals

More than $70,000 went toward Black-led nonprofits during Charlotte’s inaugural Black Philanthropy Month campaign, according to a December report released by the New Generation of African American Philanthropists (NGAAP).

Launched in 2011, Black Philanthropy Month is a global campaign observed each August to elevate African-descent giving. NGAAP, a philanthropic collective, led #BPM2020CLT in collaboration with My Brother’s Keeper Charlotte Mecklenburg, the local chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, YMCA of Greater Charlotte and SHARE Charlotte.

Black-led nonprofits received more than $70,000 in donations and grants during August, according to a post-campaign survey. Of the total funds, $34,000 was contributed on Aug. 28 — a day dubbed “CLT Gives Back.”

Also included in the total were $10,000 grants from NGAAP awarded to both West Side Community Land Trust, a group dedicated to creating affordable housing in west Charlotte, and The Males Place, which mentors young men in the Charlotte area.

Another $5,000 went to the newly formed nonprofit Raise a Child of the Carolinas, after it garnered the most votes during a crowdsourcing contest.