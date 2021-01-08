In a ‘difficult and challenging year’ Charlotte saw a spike in violent crimes

Violent crime in Charlotte increased by 15% in 2020, even as the city’s overall crime rate fell significantly.

The spike in violent crimes was driven by an 18% rise in illegal homicides and a 29% rise in aggravated assaults, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said a Thursday press briefing, where he called 2020 “a very difficult and challenging year.”

Jennings became chief in July, amid a summer marked by the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in Minneapolis by a White police officer. Those protests continued for weeks in Charlotte.

CMPD reported 122 illegal homicides in 2020, one of the highest totals ever for the city. Jennings said last year’s homicide total may be lowered as prosecutors review cases to determine whether some killings were legally justified. So far, the department has reported six justifiable homicides for 2020.

Despite Charlotte’s rising homicide count — it had 107 illegal killings in 2019 and 57 the year before — the city’s homicide rate is far below its record high in 1993, when a population half the city’s current size saw 123 illegal killings. The 1990s was a period when the illegal drug trade fueled a nationwide spike in homicides.