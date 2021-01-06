CMPD reports 2 homicides, the firsts of 2021

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Charlotte’s first homicides of 2021.

A 32-year-old man was charged with murder after, according to police, he intentionally crashed his car into two pedestrians, killing Kendra Bagwell, 26, and seriously injuring the second person. The driver also was charged with assault and driving while impaired. CMPD released no motive for the alleged attack, which happened Monday in the 2000 block of The Plaza.

Late Tuesday, homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of West Boulevard. CMPD identified the victim as 34-year-old Eric Antwon Moore. The department announced no arrest or motive.

Anyone with information about these or other cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. To speak with a detective in CMPD’s homicide unit, call 704-432-TIPS.