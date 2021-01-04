NC IDEA grants $100K to Charlotte organizations supporting Black entrepreneurship

Just over four months ago, Durham-based foundation NC IDEA formed its Black Entrepreneurship Council to help guide more funding and programming to Black-led startups throughout the state.

From those efforts, the foundation recently announced more than $360,000 in grants awarded to eight organizations with programs specifically helping Black entrepreneurs and firms start and grow scalable businesses. Charlotte’s ASPIRE Community Capital and City Startup Labs were among the recipients.

Why it matters: Black founders represent only 1% of venture capital-backed entrepreneurs, according to Harvard Business Review. The Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 further spotlighted systemic biases that create challenges for Black entrepreneurs, who were also hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thom Ruhe, CEO and president of NC IDEA, said equitable entrepreneurship is vital to economic recovery.

Partnering with the eight grant recipients, he said, “creates greater opportunity to economically empower Black people with entrepreneurship and collectively work to combat inequalities that perpetuate racial imbalances.”