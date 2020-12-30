Former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis Sr. announces retirement

On Tuesday, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. announced that he’ll retire from the NFL after the 2020 season concludes.

Davis, 37, played 14 seasons with the Panthers from 2005 to 2018. He spent the following season in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

The 16-year NFL veteran joined the Washington Football Team this season, reuniting with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

Davis said Sunday’s final regular-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be his last. A win on Sunday can extend the season into the playoffs.

“Sometimes things can happen that cause you to feel unworthy, just know that no man can steal what God had already planned for your life,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I’ve earned because nothing is ever given to you! You work your butt off and you pray that God’s plan aligns with yours!”