A woman shot and killed in northeast Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service near the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. When they arrived, they found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

At this time CMPD is not looking for any suspects. The victim has not yet been identified.

This homicide marks Charlotte’s 123rd homicide of 2020, which is one more than the city’s record from 1993 (122).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.