Two girls, ages 13 and 16, killed in Christmas-eve shooting in Charlotte

Two teens are dead and a third person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Christmas-even shooting in east Charlotte.

Killed in the shooting were Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not release the name of the person who was taken to a hospital. A fourth person was cut but was not reported to be seriously injured.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road, which is in CMPD’s Hickory Grove division.

The police released no information about a possible motive or suspect.