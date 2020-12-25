Two girls, ages 13 and 16, killed in Christmas-eve shooting in Charlotte

Two teens are dead and a third person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Christmas-even shooting in east Charlotte.
Killed in the shooting were Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not release the name of the person who was taken to a hospital. A fourth person was cut but was not reported to be seriously injured.
The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road, which is in CMPD’s Hickory Grove division.
The police released no information about a possible motive or suspect.
The shooting was Charlotte’s second double-homicide in as many days. Seven people have been killed since Sunday.
On Dec. 23, CMPD reported that David Victor Bruce, 59, and Julia Rena McManus, 50, were found shot to death inside an apartment in Charlotte’s University City area.
The police offered no motive for those killings and announced no arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
