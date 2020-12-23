How can locals celebrate Kwanzaa during a pandemic?

Although Covid-19 cases continue to increase across Mecklenburg County, local organizers are still finding ways to celebrate Kwanzaa.

The weeklong, annual celebration of African American culture begins on Saturday and ends Jan. 1. Kwanzaa Charlotte will be airing three prerecorded virtual programs celebrating the principles of Umoja, Kujichagulia and Imani. The collective of “conscious-minded individuals and organizations” organizes community-wide events that follow the principles of Nguzu Saba (seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba and Imani).

Prerecorded programs will air at 7 p.m. on Kwanzaa Charlotte’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Here are the dates:

Dec. 26, “Umoja” (Unity)

Dec. 27, “Kujichagulia” (Self-Determination)

Jan. 1, “Imani” (Faith)

Additionally, Kwanzaa-themed infographics will be posted for daily viewing throughout the week. Viewers can now watch a virtual workshop focused on Kwanzaa’s history, family and crafts.