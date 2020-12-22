At Johnson C. Smith University, the loan forgiveness could be worth millions of dollars, Greg Petzke, the school’s CFO, told QCity Metro via JCSU’s public information office.

HBCU advocates say the money saved by the schools can be put to other uses, such as providing financial aid to more students of color who can’t afford college.

Why it matters: The money was borrowed over the years to build and repair classrooms, libraries, laboratories and dormitories on HBCU campuses. Now the latest stimulus package instructs the Department of Education to pay off those federally-backed loans — interest, principle and fees included — on behalf of the schools.

Tucked inside the $900 billion economic relief package pass by Congress on Monday, a small provision will erase $1.3 billion in institutional debt at HBCUs.

The loan-forgiveness proposal was first introduced in July by Rep. Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina’s 12th congressional district, which includes much of Charlotte. Adams, a former educator, has made assisting HBCUs a central part of her work in Congress.

Late Sunday, after congressional negotiators had put the final touches on the 5,593-page relief package and Adams’ bill had been included (page 2,839), her office issued a statement saying the loan forgiveness would allow HBCUs “to continue their mission of empowering communities of color.”

As the nation has wrestled anew this year with issues of racial justice and historic discrimination, HBCUs, typically overlooked by wealthy philanthropists, have been be the beneficiaries of several eye-popping gifts.

For example:

McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave $560 million to HBCUs, including $45 million to North Carolina A&T State University.

Media mogul Mike Bloomberg pledged $100 million to four HBCU medical schools.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, gave $120 million, divided equally between Morehouse College, Spelman College and United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

In a statement, UNCF president and CEO Michael Lomax compared the congressional loan forgiveness with those private acts of philanthropy, calling it “nothing short of transformational for HBCUs.”

As the stimulus package now goes to the White House for signing, HBCU advocate also praised other provisions in the bill that are designed to make college more affordable to students of color and those from low-income families.

Among those provisions:

Students who are incarcerated will become eligible for Pell grants.

Pell grant eligibility will be restored to students defrauded by their schools

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process will be streamlined.

A restriction that limits eligibility for subsidized federal loans to low-income students will be eliminated.

Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, who chairs the House Committee on Education and Labor, in a statement said that access to higher education remains “the surest path to the middle class.”

“While this is not the comprehensive overhaul of the Higher Education Act and there is still work to be done, this proposal will help millions of students,” he said.

