This $30,000 Historic West End mural project is up for grabs

A local artist will be selected to create a mural — approximately 185 feet — as part of a gateway into Historic West End.

Through its Placemaking Program, the city of Charlotte is accepting proposals to design and install a wall mural at the West Trade Street and Interstate 77 underpass. Applicants must demonstrate in-depth knowledge of the history and culture of Historic West End.

The selected artist will be paid $30,000 for project design and installation.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 5, 2021. The winning submission will be announced on Feb. 12. Click here for more information.

City officials allocated $3.1 million for enhancements to the I-77 and West Trade Street underpass. The mural is one component and will complement 2012’s “Passing Through Light,” which lights up the underpass through a sequence of LED lights.