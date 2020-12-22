At least 24,500 North Carolina residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but only 8% were Black, according to state health officials.

The numbers, released Tuesday, offer a first glimpse into the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the viral infection, which can lead to health complications and death from Covid-19.

In Mecklenburg County, about 2,081 people have been vaccinated. No demographic data was made available for county residents who got the vaccination.

As of Tuesday, White residents accounted for 81% of people in North Carolina who had gotten a first does of Pfizer’s long-awaited vaccination, which requires a second shot three weeks later. About 22% of North Carolina residents identify as Black.

The low percentage for Black residents who have gotten the vaccine may say less about race and more about the state’s approach for administering its initial batch of the vaccine. Under Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, priority is given to frontline health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities.