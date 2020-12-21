Urban League of Central Carolinas, Steve Smith Family Foundation partnered on holiday giveaway for homeless CMS students

The Urban League of Central Carolinas and the Steve Smith Family Foundation presented Angel Tree toy requests on Saturday to the 102 homeless Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students attending the nonprofits’ virtual learning academy.

Cars lined up outside of the Hygge co-working building in uptown to collect toys, school supplies and food. It’s the first year the nonprofits hosted the event. Urban League’s President and CEO Teddy McDaniel said they wanted to give the families “some hope, joy and food to go.”

During Saturday’s event, the two organizations partnered with Bloomin’ Brands (owners of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse) to provide food to the families in need.

Gerard Littlejohn, executive director of the Steve Smith Family Foundation, said the two organizations started the academy in August because “the pandemic left children living in shelters, motels, hotels, cars and on the streets without adequate space for virtual learning.”

“Over half of these children that attended (the academy), their first day of school was when we opened this virtual learning center,” Littlejohn told QCity Metro. “Right around 47% had not logged on since March when the pandemic first hit.”