Last week, 88 percent of quiz takers knew that the extension to the Gold Line street car will help West End residents get to Uptown Charlotte. 83 percent knew that the popular food truck, What the Fries, will be opening a restaurant in early 2021.

This week has been a busy one for the Queen City. Did you keep up?

1. Health

This week, Atrium Health became one of the first hospitals in the nation to Create their own Covid-19 vaccine Lift their mask mandate after the entire hospital got vaccinated Receive the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Give the vaccine to all their patients

2. Sports

The CIAA decided to cancel this event due to Covid-19 numbers rising, effectively breaking their 75 year streak of hosting it. The CIAA basketball tournament Their yearly retreat for coaches The entire basketball season for 2021 Their yearly award ceremony

3. Instagram

1,177 Black-owned businesses & restaurants in Mecklenburg received grants from __ to help them rebound from the economic downturn. Over $37M was given in total. The National Black Chamber of Commerce Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority Charlotte Regional Business Alliance The City of Charlotte

4. Covid-19

This group of people asked for and received priority for the Covid-19 vaccine in NC, and will get it in the very near future: Nurses Teachers Bus drivers Grocery store workers

5. News & Buzz

The Knight Foundation announced its commitment of $2.1 million to five Charlotte arts & culture nonprofits. Which recipient got $1M? The Levine Museum of the New South Becthler Museum of Modern Art Queen City New Play Initiative Harvey B. Gantt Center

