The Kid Knows Sports: Panthers vs. Packers prediction

Our Kid Contributor knows it'll be a tough game for the Carolina Panthers, but he's previewing Saturday's matchup and predicting a winner.
Carolina-Panthers-Pharoh-Cooper-121320-AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Pharoh Cooper runs against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 13, 2020. Photo: Gerry Broome | AP
By Bryson Best
December 18, 2020

This Saturday the Carolina Panthers (4-9) arrive in Lambeau Field for a primetime Saturday night matchup with the the Green Bay Packers (10-3).

Our Kid Contributor Bryson Best, knows this will be a tough game for his Carolina Panthers. Will Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers be able to stop the Packers from taking another step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC to clinch the conference’s top spot in the postseason?

We’ll have to tune in Saturday to find out. In the meantime, click the link below to see what The Kid Knows Sports has to say.

