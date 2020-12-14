Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is in NC. Atrium Health has the first batch

Since March, countless North Carolinians have died, been hospitalized and impacted financially due to the Covid-19 virus. Now, nine months later, a Food and Drug Administration approved Covid-19 vaccine is available in North Carolina for public use.

Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer delivered the vaccine to Atrium Health hospitals on Monday. Atrium Health is the first health system in North Carolina to administer the vaccine that Pfizer reports is 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 among people who had no evidence of prior infection.

“Atrium Health is proud to be have been among the first in the nation to receive and distribute the initial vaccine allotments, which is critically necessary to slow the spread and lessen the detrimental effects of the virus,” a spokesperson for the health system said in a press release.

Atrium Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti became the first person in the state to be vaccinated for Covid-19 Monday morning.

“I feel perfectly fine,” Passaretti said in a tweet posted to Atrium’s Twitter account. “I’ve had no issues with the vaccine.”