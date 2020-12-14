Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is in NC. Atrium Health has the first batch

Since March, countless North Carolinians have died, been hospitalized and impacted financially due to the Covid-19 virus. Now, nine months later, a Food and Drug Administration approved Covid-19 vaccine is available in North Carolina for public use.
Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer delivered the vaccine to Atrium Health hospitals on Monday. Atrium Health is the first health system in North Carolina to administer the vaccine that Pfizer reports is 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 among people who had no evidence of prior infection.
“Atrium Health is proud to be have been among the first in the nation to receive and distribute the initial vaccine allotments, which is critically necessary to slow the spread and lessen the detrimental effects of the virus,” a spokesperson for the health system said in a press release.
Atrium Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti became the first person in the state to be vaccinated for Covid-19 Monday morning.
“I feel perfectly fine,” Passaretti said in a tweet posted to Atrium’s Twitter account. “I’ve had no issues with the vaccine.”
North Carolina recorded 441,365 confirmed cases of the virus as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the state’s department of health and human services. Mecklenburg County health officials reported 50,845 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of Sunday.
Atrium’s initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine will be limited. Based on national and state guidance, officials say the first batch of the vaccine will be available to staff in “high priority areas, patient facing areas,” including those in the emergency department and medical intensive care unit, and health care providers at a higher risk for exposure.
“Although Atrium Health has started a new and very hopeful phase of combatting this virus by administering a vaccine for Covid-19, it remains critical for everyone to continue practicing Covid-safe behaviors such as wearing a mask, social-distancing and handwashing, before and after having been vaccinated,” the release said.
Additional vaccines coming this week
Novant Health anticipates receiving its first vaccine allocation on Thursday, but this date is tentative as things remain fluid, Megan Rivers, the health system’s director of public relations, told QCity Metro.
Novant Health is continuing to conduct practice runs of procurement and distribution as well as team member trainings in the meanwhile.
“We’re prepared to immediately begin administering the vaccine, starting with those in Phase 1 of the prioritization framework,” Rivers said.
The state determines how many doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each health system will be allocated. Novant Health is set to receive around 7,000 doses in the first allocation, Rivers said.
Also, since Pfizer’s said their vaccine has to remain in specialty freezers, Novant Health has ultralow freezers arriving at its Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. With the ultralow freezers, Rivers said Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center will have the capacity to store around 500,000 doses and more than one million doses at frozen temperature across the health system’s footprint.
This story is developing.
