Covid Effect: CIAA Board of Directors vote to cancel basketball season, including 2021 tournament

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association planned to kick off its men’s and women’s basketball seasons next month, but its board of directors has voted to scrap those plans as cases of Covid-19 continue to hit record numbers, according to a press release Monday.

The cancellation breaks the 75-year streak of hosting the popular CIAA basketball tournament. After a 15-year run in Charlotte, the 2021 tournament was scheduled for Feb. 23 to Feb. 27 in Baltimore, Maryland.

CIAA officials also announced that there would be no women’s volleyball, after pushing the season from the fall to spring.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 continues to challenge the conference’s ability to see a clear path to move forward collectively. The impact to health and wellness, community concerns, as well as the economic ramifications are real,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said in a statement.

Initially, the conference suspended competition for fall and winter because several member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new Covid-19 cases. North Carolina — home of the CIAA headquarters and seven of its 12 member institutions — reported more than 7,500 cases on Dec. 11, which the state’s Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen called “staggering and alarming.” That number had decreased to 4,770 cases as of Monday.