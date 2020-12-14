3 killed in Charlotte shootings over the weekend, including a juvenile

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit is conducting investigations into three separate shootings that happened over the weekend — the latest reported at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s shooting happened in the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle in the Freedom Division. CMPD reported the victim as a juvenile male who they found with a gunshot wound. The victim’s name hasn’t been released, and no arrests were announced.

Also:

Derreck Tyrell McDonald, 36, died Saturday evening after police found him in the 8000 block of Andover Creek Drive lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been announced.

Demond Hall, 23, died after CMPD found him in the 1700 block of Caroway Street with a gunshot wound around midnight on Sunday. While in the middle of a traffic stop near the intersection of Pavilion Blvd and University City Blvd., officers overheard several gunshots fired in the area. As they investigated the fired shots, officers found Hall, who medics pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been announced.

The three fatal shootings bring Charlotte’s 2020 homicide total to 113.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with homicide detectives. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.