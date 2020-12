Last week 93 percent of quiz takers knew that Bennett College is in the final stages of becoming accredited, while only 60 percent knew that teachers are not on the list to receive the Covid-19 vaccine first.

This week has been a busy one for the Queen City. Did you keep up?

1. West End

The Gold Line streetcar got a 2.5 mile extension that will soon allow West End residents a new travel option when heading to: Uptown Charlotte Plaza Midwood South Park Mall Dilworth

2. Covid-19

After being exposed to the virus early in the week, this local public figure got a positive Covid-19 test result on Wednesday. Mayor Lyles CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston Hornets coach James Borrego Police Chief Johnny Jennings

3. News & Buzz

Despite a growing number of students receiving Ds & Fs this semester, CMS voted on Wednesday to: Not count grades from this fall Move k-12 to full remote learning Proceed with end of year testings Give everyone A's

4. Instagram

This popular Charlotte food truck announced they'll open a South Charlotte restaurant early next year. What the Fries Dumpling Lady Cheesecake Carousel Ace of Spuds

5. People

This Charlotte organization just hired a new VP who will help grow their initiative for equity & innovation, and ultimately address unconscious bias, discrimination & social injustice. The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Blumenthal Performing Arts The Charlotte Ballet Harvey B. Gantt Center

